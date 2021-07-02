Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airtel launches all-in-one plan for mobile services, broadband and DTH services

Airtel Black also comes with amazing value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

A customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black – which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch Airtel Black – India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. The company plans to bring various of its offerings under one recharge plan for the convenience of the customers.

"Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. We decided to innovate to solve this customer problem," it said in a regulatory filing.

Airtel Black

While using Airtel Black, a customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues.

These are Airtel Black Fixed Plans

All in one for 2099/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

`
1 DTH connection

Fiber + Mobile for 1598/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 Fiber connection

DTH + MOBILE for 1349/Month

3 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

DTH + MOBILE for 998/Month

2 Mobile connection

1 DTH connection

Airtel also offers customisation of plans

View Full Image
Airtel plans
Click on the image to enlarge

How to get Airtel Black

1. Download the Airtel Thank app and get a Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services

2. Visit the Airtel store near you and our teams will help you get on to Airtel Black

3. Give a missed call on 8826655555 and a Airtel executive will reach out to to you to upgrade you to Airtel Black

4. For more details visit https://www.airtel.in/airtel-black

