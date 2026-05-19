Bharti Airtel launches Priority Postpaid service with 5G slicing

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of Priority Postpaid, a new service that leverages 5G slicing technology. According to Airtel, this is the first such commercial rollout in India and the service will dynamically prioritise network capacity for postpaid customers.
The company, in a statement, said that the new service is specially built for busy customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or online collaboration.
For this service, Airtel has upgraded its 5G network with advanced capabilities of slicing technology. This makes the network more efficient, creates more capacity, and provides the capability to use this capacity in a targeted manner for delivery of a superior experience for Priority customers.
By intelligently and dynamically segmenting network capacity, Airtel is offering a stable and dependable experience for postpaid customers, even when traffic demand is high.
Over the past year, slicing based 5G services have been launched in many countries like USA, Singapore, United Kingdom and Malaysia. Airtel’s launch is the first such launch in India, which the company said reflects its continued investment in building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready digital network and reinforces its commitment to combining advanced technology with customer-centric innovation.
“Our focus at Airtel is on delivering meaningful innovations that enhance our customers' experience. Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers — whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market,” Shashwat Sharma, MD and CEO - Airtel said.