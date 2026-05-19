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Bharti Airtel launches Priority Postpaid service with 5G slicing

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated19 May 2026, 05:11 PM IST
According to Airtel, the new service is specially built for busy customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or online collaboration.
According to Airtel, the new service is specially built for busy customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or online collaboration.(Reuters)
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Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of Priority Postpaid, a new service that leverages 5G slicing technology. According to Airtel, this is the first such commercial rollout in India and the service will dynamically prioritise network capacity for postpaid customers.

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The company, in a statement, said that the new service is specially built for busy customers who depend on uninterrupted connectivity for work, entertainment, or online collaboration.

Airtel's 5G slicing

For this service, Airtel has upgraded its 5G network with advanced capabilities of slicing technology. This makes the network more efficient, creates more capacity, and provides the capability to use this capacity in a targeted manner for delivery of a superior experience for Priority customers.

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By intelligently and dynamically segmenting network capacity, Airtel is offering a stable and dependable experience for postpaid customers, even when traffic demand is high.

Over the past year, slicing based 5G services have been launched in many countries like USA, Singapore, United Kingdom and Malaysia. Airtel’s launch is the first such launch in India, which the company said reflects its continued investment in building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready digital network and reinforces its commitment to combining advanced technology with customer-centric innovation.

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“Our focus at Airtel is on delivering meaningful innovations that enhance our customers' experience. Priority Postpaid is our latest innovation powered by the 5G slicing technology. It provides a superior, more reliable, and dependable experience to our customers — whether they are attending a client call in traffic, or streaming at a packed concert, or booking a cab in a crowded market,” Shashwat Sharma, MD and CEO - Airtel said.

Key Takeaways
  • Airtel's Priority Postpaid service introduces 5G slicing technology to India, enhancing connectivity for users.
  • The service dynamically allocates network capacity, ensuring reliable experiences even during high traffic demands.
  • This launch highlights Airtel's commitment to innovation and investment in advanced telecommunications technology.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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