Bharti Airtel, Oracle expand partnership to offer cloud solutions

MUMBAI: Oracle and Bharti Airtel have joined hands to offer a range of cloud solutions to more than 1 million enterprise customers, the companies said on Wednesday.

The number of active Internet users in India is projected to grow to over 900 million by 2025 from 622 million in 2020, driven by affordable smartphones and data tariffs. With 5G services expected to begin in 2022, the Indian economy will see a surge in demand for digital services and applications, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Additionally, organisations are moving to cloud-based applications to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As a result, India’s public cloud market is expected to grow to $9.5 billion by 2025 from $3.6 billion in 2020.

To support increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will expand its India western (Mumbai) region capacity with Nxtra by Airtel – the data centre subsidiary of the telecom major.

The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai region will be available in 2022. Nxtra by Airtel operates India’s largest data centre network of 10 hyper data centres and 120 edge data centres and plans to invest ₹5,000 crore (around $760 million) by 2025 to expand capacity 3 times to over 400 MW.

The expanded Mumbai region will complement Oracle’s existing MeitY-empanelled cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, which already serve hundreds of customers in the country, spanning private and public sectors. The expanded region will enable more customers to leverage Oracle’s next-generation cloud infrastructure and Airtel Business network to innovate and accelerate their business growth.

“The demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is on the rise. We’ve witnessed triple-digit growth in the business last year with more and more organisations, of all sizes ranging from top banks and telcos to governments and unicorns, in Asia, turning to OCI to run their mission-critical workloads," said Garrett Ilg, President, Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel Business and Oracle will also jointly market Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in the private and public sectors.

Airtel Business serves over one million enterprises in India, including large corporations, startups, governments and SMEs. Oracle Cloud solutions will now be available to these customers as part of Airtel Business’s integrated portfolio.

Oracle and Airtel will also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations. These experts will help modernise Airtel’s internal workloads as well as enable customers to adopt cloud and fully benefit from it.

Airtel and Oracle will also work on joint IP solution development to support emerging technology growth areas. These include multicloud solutions, B2B customer experience solutions, unified communications solutions among others.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said,"Both companies will also partner to co-innovate cloud solutions for India’s digital economy and take these to the market by leveraging Airtel’s leadership in the enterprise segment. With its 5G ready network and large investments in digital infrastructure including data centres, Airtel is well positioned to tap the emerging growth opportunities in the enterprise segment as businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

