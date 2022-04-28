Bharti Airtel partners Apollo Hospitals, Cisco to create 5G connected ambulance

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The custom-designed state-of-the-art ambulance is equipped with onboard cameras, camera-based headgear, and bodycams for paramedic staff – all connected to the ultra-fast and low latency Airtel 5G network
Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create a 5G connected ambulance equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit the patient's health data to the hospital in real-time.
The custom-designed state-of-the-art ambulance that was demonstrated in Bengaluru is also equipped with onboard cameras, camera-based headgear, and bodycams for paramedic staff – all connected to the ultra-fast and low latency Airtel 5G network. It will be further enabled with technologies like AR/VR.
Ajay Chitkara, director & CEO, Airtel Business, Bharti Airtel said: "5G is a transformational technology, and this is yet another demonstration by Airtel as to how collaborations can unlock the potential of digital platforms for the good of humanity. Healthcare is one of the most promising use cases for 5G, and we are delighted to deepen our partnerships with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to bring some innovative use cases for the Indian market."
Dr. Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Apollo Hospitals have been evangelists of connected ambulances and using these to reduce mortality and utilize the Golden Hour to the benefit of patients. This will help save many lives as timely treatment can be started even in the Ambulance itself. The 5G connected ambulance is testament to Apollo Hospitals' commitment to utilize the power to technology in healthcare for the benefit of patients."
The high-speed, low latency 5G network relays the geo-location of every ambulance to the hospital's command center to ensure the nearest ambulance reaches the critical patient to save the patient’s golden hour time.
The ambulance transmits the patient's complete telemetry data, including vitals, in real-time to doctors and experts at the hospital. This allows the doctors at ER to make faster decisions and advise the paramedics in ambulance to administer required aid while on the move. It also prepares the hospital staff to better manage the patient on arrival and save precious time.
With real-time camera feed available, the paramedics in ambulance can use the cameras to collaborate with the ER doctors at the hospital who are equipped with technologies like AV/VR to undertake basic procedures, if necessary. The doctors can virtually guide the paramedic to carry out the procedure and save precious lives.
When a critical patient is enroute to the hospital and every second makes a difference, the 5G connected ambulance acts as an extension of emergency room (ER).
Anand Bhaskar, managing director, Service Provider Business, Cisco India & SAARC, said, "Cisco's partnership with Airtel, through our Country Digitization Acceleration program, is a step towards bringing the immense possibilities of 5G to life by improving the performance of critical-care applications. 5G will be a game-changer in enabling new use cases and improving efficiency across every industry and specifically in the healthcare sector, as 5G will arm doctors with actionable insights to augment patient monitoring and treatment."