Bharti Airtel pays 8312.4 cr upfront to clear four years of 5G auction dues

"This upfront payment of 4 years allows us to drive 5G rollout in a concerted manner given our operating free cash flow. Airtel also has access to ₹15,740.5 crore in capital from the rights issue which is yet to be called. With the ideal spectrum bank, best technology and adequate free cash flow, we are excited to bring to the country a world class 5G experience," said Gopal Vittal MD & CEO, Bharti Airtel Ltd.