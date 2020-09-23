Bharti Airtel picks up stake in tech startup Waybeo

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has picked up a strategic stake in tech startup Waybeo as part of its strategy to scale up its cloud offerings.

Waybeo, a Trivandrum headquartered startup focused on deep Al based analytics for cloud telephony, is the fifth startup to join the fast growing Airtel Startup Accelerator Program.

As per IDC, the public cloud services market in India is likely to reach US$7.1 billion by 2024. Within this, the cloud telephony market is seeing rapid growth as businesses move processes to cloud based platforms.

Bharti Airtel claims that Waybeo has built cutting-edge analytics tools for the enterprise cloud telephony segment.

" Under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, Waybeo's solutions will get larger distribution reach while giving Airtel access to Waybeo's proven as well as emerging technologies. Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than a million emerging businesses with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business," company said in the regulatory filing.

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said: "Cloud technologies are transforming the way businesses serve and delight their customers. We are thrilled to onboard Waybeo to our Startup Accelerator program and provide them a platform to scale up their technologies as part of Airtel's worldclass cloud services ecosystem."

"We are really focused on enterprise adoption for our call intelligence tools. Most of the enterprises drive hundreds of thousands of phone calls a month. There is no analytics, no automation, and no means to optimize the customer experience. We look at strategic investment from Airtel as an opportunity to scale our technology and enterprise reach," said Krishnan R V, CEO, Waybeo.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via