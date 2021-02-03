Bharti Airtel posts net profit of 854 crore in Q3 vs loss year ago

Bharti Airtel posts net profit of ₹854 crore in Q3 vs loss year ago1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 04:46 PM IST
- The company’s revenue rose 24.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹26,518 crore in the third quarter, driven by robust growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹854 crore for the December quarter. The country's second largest telecom operator had posted a loss of ₹1,035 crore in the same period of the last financial year.
The company’s revenue rose 24.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹26,518 crore in the third quarter, driven by robust growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user (Arpu).
Arpu increased to ₹166 during October-December, up from ₹162 in the September quarter and higher than ₹135 in the year-ago period.
“ARPU for the quarter came in at ₹166 as compared to ₹135 in Q3’20, an outcome of our focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data," the Sunil Mittal company said in a statement.
Bharti Airtel Ltd’s Africa unit had on Friday reported a 13% y-o-y increase in net profit to $116 million in the quarter ended December, driven by growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user. The telecom operator had posted a net profit of $88 million during July-September quarter.
