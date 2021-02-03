Bharti Airtel posts net profit of 854 crore in Q3 vs loss year ago

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹854 crore for the December quarter. The country's second largest telecom operator had posted a loss of ₹1,035 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

Arpu increased to ₹166 during October-December, up from ₹162 in the September quarter and higher than ₹135 in the year-ago period.

“ARPU for the quarter came in at ₹166 as compared to ₹135 in Q3’20, an outcome of our focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data," the Sunil Mittal company said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel Ltd’s Africa unit had on Friday reported a 13% y-o-y increase in net profit to $116 million in the quarter ended December, driven by growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user. The telecom operator had posted a net profit of $88 million during July-September quarter.