Home >Companies >News >Bharti Airtel posts net profit of 854 crore in Q3 vs loss year ago
Arpu increased to 166 during October-December. Reuters

Bharti Airtel posts net profit of 854 crore in Q3 vs loss year ago

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The company’s revenue rose 24.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 26,518 crore in the third quarter, driven by robust growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 854 crore for the December quarter. The country's second largest telecom operator had posted a loss of 1,035 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

The company’s revenue rose 24.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 26,518 crore in the third quarter, driven by robust growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user (Arpu).

Arpu increased to 166 during October-December, up from 162 in the September quarter and higher than 135 in the year-ago period.

“ARPU for the quarter came in at 166 as compared to 135 in Q3’20, an outcome of our focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data," the Sunil Mittal company said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel Ltd’s Africa unit had on Friday reported a 13% y-o-y increase in net profit to $116 million in the quarter ended December, driven by growth in key metrics such as average revenue per user. The telecom operator had posted a net profit of $88 million during July-September quarter.

