Bharti Airtel promoter to sell stake worth $1 billion through block deal today

Post-deal, the stake held by Bharti Airtel promoters—Bharti Telecom Ltd, Indian Continent Investment Ltd, Viridian Ltd and Pastel Ltd—will fall from the existing 58.98% to 56.23%, according to information on the NSE website. “The stock price has risen significantly recently, and most investors’ outlook on the stock is also positive. So, this may be a good time to sell," an analyst with a domestic brokerage said on condition of anonymity.