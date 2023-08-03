Airtel Q1 profit below estimates; 5.6 million new 4G users sign up

The company reported a flat net profit of ₹1,612.5 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 from ₹1,607 crore in the year ago. However, the company’s revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹37,440 crore compared to ₹32,804.6 crore in Q1 FY23. Bharti Airtel’s net profit missed Bloomberg analysts estimate of ₹2,861 crore, but revenue beat the estimate of ₹36,869 crore. There was a one-time loss of ₹3,416.3 crore in Q1FY24. “We have delivered yet ano-ther quarter of strong and competitive growth across all our businesses. Our consolidated revenue grew sequentially 4.0%, and Ebitda margin exp-anded to 52.7%, underscoring simplicity and execution of our strategy," said Gopal Vittal MD.