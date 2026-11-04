Bharti Airtel Q2 preview: Higher Arpu, subscriber upgrades to drive earnings

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel’s July-September earnings are expected to show early benefits of its move to higher-priced plans, although the tariff changes could also lead some subscribers to switch operators. Premiumization, postpaid additions and growth in its Africa business are also expected to support revenue and profit.
India’s second-largest telecom operator by market share will report its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 (Q2FY27) on Thursday. Consolidated revenue from operations is expected to rise 15.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 3% sequentially to ₹60,298 crore, while net profit is forecast to grow 45.7% y-o-y and 21.2% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹9,897 crore, according to the average estimates of nine brokerage firms.