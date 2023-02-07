Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings to be announced today. Here's what to expect
- In Q3FY23, Airtel garnered a consolidated net profit of ₹2,145 crore up by 89% YoY. Revenue from operations jumped 21.9% YoY to ₹34,527 crore.
- As of September 30, 2022, Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹190 from ₹183 in the preceding quarter.
Bharti Airtel will be in focus on Tuesday as this telecom giant is scheduled to announce its third quarter numbers for FY23. The Q3 is likely to be robust in terms of profitability and top-line front, with a modest upside in EBITDA margins. ARPU and subscribers may also pick up. However, Africa business revenue growth is seen to witness somewhat muted growth.
