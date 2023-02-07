Bharti Airtel Q3 earnings to be announced today. Here's what to expect

Bharti Airtel will be in focus on Tuesday as this telecom giant is scheduled to announce its third quarter numbers for FY23. The Q3 is likely to be robust in terms of profitability and top-line front, with a modest upside in EBITDA margins. ARPU and subscribers may also pick up. However, Africa business revenue growth is seen to witness somewhat muted growth.

