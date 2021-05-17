OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit at 759 crore; Arpu falls to 145 quarter-on-quarter

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of 759 crore for the March quarter versus a loss of 5,237 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) fell to 145 from 166 in October-December. However, Arpu rose from 135 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 17.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 25,747 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21. The Sunil Mittal-led company’s India business posted revenue of 18,338 crore for the March quarter, up 17.5% from a year ago, Airtel said in the filing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout