Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹759 crore for the March quarter versus a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) fell to ₹145 from ₹166 in October-December. However, Arpu rose from ₹135 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased 17.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹25,747 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21. The Sunil Mittal-led company’s India business posted revenue of ₹18,338 crore for the March quarter, up 17.5% from a year ago, Airtel said in the filing.

