Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit at 759 crore; Arpu falls to 145 quarter-on-quarter

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit at ₹759 crore; Arpu falls to ₹145 quarter-on-quarter1 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- Consolidated revenue from operations increased 17.6% year-on-year to ₹25,747 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹759 crore for the March quarter versus a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a net profit of ₹759 crore for the March quarter versus a loss of ₹5,237 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) fell to ₹145 from ₹166 in October-December. However, Arpu rose from ₹135 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2020.
The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) fell to ₹145 from ₹166 in October-December. However, Arpu rose from ₹135 in the March quarter of fiscal year 2020.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased 17.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹25,747 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21. The Sunil Mittal-led company’s India business posted revenue of ₹18,338 crore for the March quarter, up 17.5% from a year ago, Airtel said in the filing.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!