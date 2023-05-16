Bharti Airtel Q4 result: Firm announces dividend of 4, details here

Bharti Airtel Q4 result: Firm announces dividend of ₹4, details here2 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Bharti Airtel reported a 50 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,006 crore
Telecom major Bharti Airtel's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each and Re 1 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up ₹1.25 per share) for FY22-23. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value face value ₹5 each.
