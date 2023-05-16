Bharti Airtel Q4 result: Firm announces dividend of 4, details here

Telecom major Bharti Airtel's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each and Re 1 per partly paid-up equity share of face value ₹5 each (paid-up ₹1.25 per share) for FY22-23. The dividend is in proportion to the amount paid-up on each equity share of face value face value ₹5 each.

The company has reported a 50 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹3,006 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 from ₹2,008 crore a year back. On a sequential basis, the telecom major saw a surge of 89 percent in net profit.

Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to ₹36,009 crore from ₹31,500 crore reported a year ago. Revenue was up marginally 0.6 per cent sequentially, the company said in an exchange filing.

The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹193 in Q4FY23 as against ₹178 in Q4FY22.

India revenues for March quarter increased by 12.2 per cent year-on-year(YoY) at ₹25,250 crore, . Mobile revenues grew by 11.5 per cent YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G customer additions during the year. ARPU for the quarter stood at ₹193 as compared to ₹178 in Q4FY22 on the back of our continued focus on acquiring quality customers and delivering enhanced customer experience.

The homes business registered a 25 per cent growth, led by solid customer additions, while the digital TV business continued to strengthen its market position.

Consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), rose nearly 18 per cent YoY to ₹18,807 crore, and margins improved 144 basis points to 52.2%.

The India business saw EBITDA margins improving at a sharp 225 bps YoY to 53.1 per cent.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip ended 1.27 per cent down at ₹787.85 on BSE.