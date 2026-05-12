Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: strong user additions but flat Arpu may temper growth

Jatin Grover
3 min read12 May 2026, 01:09 PM IST
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Airtel is expected to post a 15.2% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in revenue from operations to ₹55,150 crore.(REUTERS)
Summary
Analysts expect Airtel’s March-quarter revenue to rise on higher data usage, broadband traction and Africa growth, with investors expected to focus on dividend, capex and Airtel Africa restructuring plans.

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel is expected to report healthy growth for the March-quarter (Q4FY26), driven by subscriber additions, rising data consumption, and continued traction in its enterprise and home broadband businesses, analysts said.

However, two fewer days in the quarter and the absence of tariff hikes are likely to weigh on growth in the core mobile business and keep average revenue per user (Arpu) largely flat. Brokerage estimates peg Airtel’s Arpu at 259 per month for the quarter.

The March quarter had fewer billing days because February had 28 days, which could marginally affect sequential growth. Airtel’s trend is expected to mirror that of peer Reliance Jio, which reported a flat sequential Arpu of 214.

Arpu refers to the average monthly revenue earned from each mobile customer and is a key indicator of telecom spending.

Also Read | Testing the waters? Why Airtel is raising the tariff of a high-value plan

Bharti Airtel is scheduled to report its March-quarter and FY26 earnings on Wednesday. The company is expected to post a 15.2% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in revenue from operations to 55,150 crore, according to the average estimates of five brokerage houses.

In the December quarter, it reported steady growth, with revenue rising 19.6% year-on-year to 53,982 crore while net profit fell 55% to 6,631 crore.

“We estimate 372 million mobile users at end of 4Q, leading to 1.8% qoq improvement in cellular revenues (for Bharti Airtel). We estimate ‘Homes business’ revenues to increase 8% qoq as Bharti continues to gradually expand its FWA (fixed wireless access) presence and model enterprise revenues to improve 2% qoq,” analysts at BofA Securities said in a note dated 3 April.

Also Read | Airtel quietly hikes the price of its popular 1.5GB daily data plans

Africa revenues

The telecom operator is also expected to benefit from growth in its Africa business. In the March quarter, Airtel Africa reported a 33% YoY increase in revenue to $1.75 billion. Analysts, however, expect the company’s direct-to-home (DTH) business to remain under pressure.

On the profitability front, Bharti Airtel is expected to report a 33% YoY decline in net profit to 7,385 crore due to a high base in the year-ago period, when the company booked a tax credit of 2,892 crore. Sequentially, net profit is expected to rise 9.5%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) are projected to increase 15.6% YoY and 1.6% sequentially to 31,222 crore in the March quarter, supported by revenue growth.

“Daily revenue run-rate will see an uptick influenced by upgrades to 5G/4G, prepaid-to-postpaid conversion, and higher data usage,” brokerage house IIFL Securities said in a note dated 6 April.

In the December quarter, the company added 4.35 million mobile users, taking its India subscriber base to 368.5 million. Analysts expect Airtel to add another 3-4 million users in the March quarter.

Also Read | Airtel to pay ₹10,000 crore AGR dues in first post-moratorium instalment

Key triggers

Investors will closely watch the company’s commentary on dividends, the proposed rejig in Airtel Africa shareholding, capital expenditure, the data centre business and the outlook on tariff hikes.

In a note dated 30 March, brokerage house Axis Capital estimated a dividend of 35 per share, compared with 16 in FY25.

In an exchange filing on 10 May, Bharti Airtel said its board would also consider a reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies, including Airtel Africa plc, “which may result in consolidation/acquisition of shares of such subsidiary companies, the consideration of which may be discharged through issuance of equity shares of the company on a preferential basis and/or cash”.

Following the announcement, Bharti Airtel shares closed 4.1% lower on Monday at 1,759.8 on the National Stock Exchange amid concerns over a potential cash outgo for acquiring shares in Airtel Africa plc. Shares traded marginally higher at 1,765.1 apiece today amid a 1% decline in the Nifty 50.

On capital expenditure, analysts expect the company to step up investments in data centres and its proposed NBFC (non-banking financial company) business.

“For FY26, we expect Bharti Airtel's India core business capex to be 271 bn ( 27,100 crore), while for FY27/28 we expect average capex of 300 bn ( 30,000 crore), which also has a possibility of increasing further,” Morgan Stanley said in a note dated 5 April.

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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