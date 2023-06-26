Airtel Business in recast mode; unit CEO resigns

Airtel Business in recast mode; unit CEO resigns1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 10:49 PM IST
Bharti Airtel is restructuring its enterprise business division, Airtel Business, with CEO Ajay Chitkara stepping down. The division will be split into three categories, each with its own head: Vani Venkatesh will lead the global business, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan will oversee the domestic business and Ashish Arora will head up Nxtra Data Centers. The enterprise business division is the carrier?s third largest contributor to overall revenues after its mobile operations in India and Africa.
New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has begun restructuring its enterprise business division, Airtel Business, with chief executive officer Ajay Chitkara stepping down from his position effective 20 August.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×