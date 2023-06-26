Airtel Business in recast mode; unit CEO resigns

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has begun restructuring its enterprise business division, Airtel Business, with chief executive officer Ajay Chitkara stepping down from his position effective 20 August.

Airtel Business will be reorganized into three categories, each with its own head. Vani Venkatesh will be at the helm of the global business, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan will oversee the domestic business, while Nxtra Data Centers will be led by Ashish Arora.

The New Delhi-based telecom operator announced the changes post market hours on Monday.

Chitkara has served as the director and CEO of Airtel Global Business and Nxtra, besides being the director and CEO of Airtel’s global voice and data business. Airtel said in a statement that he will continue to be with the carrier till the third week of August.

Ventakesh was in charge of the carrier’s Delhi circle until last September, and subsequently, she was elevated as CEO of the global business. Arora took over as Nxtra CEO last September, after serving as the chief executive of global business. Lakshminarayan was heading cloud business and was chief executive of the enterprise business.

“I look forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I want to acknowledge Ajay’s contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel, he delivered significant impact. He has also built Airtel Business into a strong force. I wish him the very best for his future endeavours," said Gopal Vittal, managing director and CEO of Bharti Airtel.

Vittal said Airtel Business is a jewel in the carrier’s overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity.

The enterprise business division is the carrier’s third largest contributor to overall revenues after its mobile operations in India and Africa, with ₹18,593 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, up from ₹16,070 crore in the year before.

The business has been witnessing significant profit growth over the years. Net profit for the segment rose to ₹5,432 crore in FY23 from ₹4,470 crore a year earlier, according to Bharti Airtel’s report for the March quarter.

Airtel Business offers data and connectivity, cloud and data centre services to enterprises. It has also set up new business verticals for communications provider as a service (CPaaS), security, and Internet of Things (IoT).

The business is expected to grow further with the roll out of 5G technology, considering that an increasing number of companies are likely to deploy 5G within their businesses for captive use.

“5G use-cases for enterprises will grow exponentially in the future, and a high market share in the B2B business will be key to monetize the 5G investments," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a recent note. Digital adoption in the enterprise segment will only benefit carriers like Airtel, they added.

In the enterprise segment, connectivity has seen a 220 basis points rise in market share to 34%. IoT and cloud services revenue has been growing at more than 50%, the ICICI Securities analysts said.

Airtel’s investments in transport networks and enterprise businesses is expected to continue into FY24 even as it reduces its capital expenditure for 4G sites, and stops adding 4G capacity.