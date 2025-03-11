Bharti Airtel Restructuring: Telecom major transfers majority stake in Airtel Payments Bank to THIS firm

Bharti Airtel transferred its 69.94% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to Airtel Limited, its subsidiary, after obtaining regulatory approvals. 

Published11 Mar 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 0.7% lower at ₹871.65 ahead of the results. REUTERS

Bharti Airtel has transferred its entire 69.94 per cent stake in Airtel Payments Bank to wholly-owned subsidiary Airtel Limited, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

"The shareholding of 69.94 per cent, held by Bharti Airtel Limited in Airtel Payments Bank Limited, is being transferred to the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (i.e. Airtel Limited), post receiving requisite regulatory and corporate approvals. The above is an internal reorganisation of shareholding in the Bank and has no impact on the ownership of the Bank," Bharti Airtel said in the filing.

According to the filing, the requisite regulatory and corporate approvals with regard to the transaction have been received by the company.

Airtel Payments had a turnover of 165.1 crore in 2023-24.

"The transfer of shareholding falls within the purview of related party transactions and shall be done at arm's length," the filing said.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 10:44 PM IST
