Home >Companies >News >Bharti Airtel's arm buys additional 4.9% stake in Infratel for 2,882 cr
Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel's arm buys additional 4.9% stake in Infratel for 2,882 cr

1 min read . 07:31 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

With this acquisition by Nettle, the aggregate shareholding of the Bharti Airtel and Nettle stands increased to 41.66% in lnfratel

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Wednesday informed that its wholly owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited has bought 4.94% additional stake in Bharti Infratel for 2,882.32 crore via block deals.

Airtel and 'Nettle' hold equity stake of 23.04% and 13.69% respectively in Bharti lnfratel Limited. The stake holding after the acquisition has increased to 18.62% in lnfratel.

With this acquisition by Nettle, the aggregate shareholding of the Company and Nettle stands increased to 41.66% in lnfratel.

Since the acquisition has been undertaken on the stock exchange, the same does not fall within the purview of 'related party transactions', the telco said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel BSE stock on Wednesday was up 4.4% or 9.50 points to 225.50 at day's closing.

Recently, Bharti Infratel has recently merged with Indus Towers, making it among the largest telecom tower companies in the world.

