New Delhi: India’s No2 carrier, Bharti Airtel‘s business to business division has achieved a significant milestone in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, surpassing 20 million connected devices, the first enterprise to achieve this feat. According to Frost & Sullivan data, Airtel’s B2B division had a 54.3% share in this market in FY23.

Bharti Airtel has secured key deals to boost its IoT offerings, such as the one involving Secure Meters, to deploy 1.3 million smartmeters in Bihar on NB-IoT, besides TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd, a joint venture of Odisha government and Tata Power for deploying 200,000 smartmeters, and a tie-up with Matter Motor Works to run 300,000 bikes through cellular IoT.

“With efficient and cost-effective automated IoT solutions, we are at the forefront of empowering enterprises to extend reach to the remotest parts on our secure platform as they scale businesses. We will continue to partner enterprises to enable their digital transformation journey with our innovative IoT solutions," said Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, chief executive officer, Airtel Business (India).

IoT is a key pillar in India’s digital growth journey, as well as for Airtel that enables enterprises across industries, such as automobile, utilities, logistics, energy, financial services and manufacturing, by providing secure and dedicated private networks for safe transmission of all customer data across connected devices.

The IoT business includes solutions such as asset tracking, vehicle telematics, industrial asset monitoring, smart metering, among many others, for which customized solutions are being provided for enterprises across 5G, 4G, NB-IoT, 2G and satellite.

The future-ready, scalable and secure Airtel IoT platform also offers enterprises the capability to seamlessly manage all their connected devices through a user-friendly connectivity management portal—Airtel IoT Hub. The portal also offers advanced analytics tools like diagnostics, live session checks and real-time data-usage monitoring among many others.

