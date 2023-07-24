Airtel B2B unit links over 20 mn IoT devices1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:52 PM IST
According to Frost & Sullivan data, Airtel’s B2B division had a 54.3% share in this market in FY23
New Delhi: India’s No2 carrier, Bharti Airtel‘s business to business division has achieved a significant milestone in the Internet of Things (IoT) space, surpassing 20 million connected devices, the first enterprise to achieve this feat. According to Frost & Sullivan data, Airtel’s B2B division had a 54.3% share in this market in FY23.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×