Bharti Airtel's capital raise will keep leverage stable, says Moody's

Bharti's adjusted debt/Ebitda was 3.7x for the 12 months ended on 30 June 2021. Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The capital raising, it said, also provides Bharti with more financial capacity to leverage its network in the Indian mobile space, as competition eases and tail winds from higher data usage and increases in average revenue per user (ARPU) benefit Ebitda and margins.