Bharti Airtel's unique 5G users cross 1-million mark

Gopal Vittal, chief executive officer of the country's second largest carrier, had on Tuesday said that Airtel will continue to keep 5G and 4G tariffs at existing levels for another six to nine months after which it may take a call on fixing separate tariffs for 5G. He had said that countries like the US, Thailand and South Korea which priced 5G differently from 4G saw very little uptake of the former, with only a fraction of customers of local telcos opting for premium 5G plans.