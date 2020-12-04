Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharti Airtel shares gain on subscriber base expansion in September
The wireless subscriber base of Jio now stands at 404.1 million while Airtel has 326.6 million and 295.5 million for Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel shares gain on subscriber base expansion in September

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  The stock gained as much as 3.44% to hit a high of 496.70 a share

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd on Friday gained 3.44% after telecom regulator data showed that it has gained 2.3 million more subscribers than Reliance Jio in September.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd on Friday gained 3.44% after telecom regulator data showed that it has gained 2.3 million more subscribers than Reliance Jio in September.

The stock gained as much as 3.44% to hit a high of 496.70 a share. At 11.23am, the stock was trading at 496 on BSE, up 3.46%.

The stock gained as much as 3.44% to hit a high of 496.70 a share. At 11.23am, the stock was trading at 496 on BSE, up 3.46%.

According to the latest Trai data, Airtel added 3.8 million subscribers, while Reliance Jio added 1.5 million users. Vodafone Idea lost 4.6 million subscribers in the month.

Vodafone Idea was the biggest loser as it lost 4.65 million subscribers during the reported month.

MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers while on the other hand, BSNL gained 78,252 users.

The wireless subscriber base of Jio now stands at 404.1 million while Airtel has 326.6 million and 295.5 million for Vodafone Idea.

