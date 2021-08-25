MUMBAI : Telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd's board will consider various fundraising options at its board meeting on 29 August, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company did not disclose the quantum of funds that it is proposing to raise.

“...the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination thereof, as the Board may deem appropriate," the stock exchange filing said.

Earlier in February, Airtel had raised $1.25 billion through issuance of debt instruments, ahead of spectrum auctions held in March. The company raised $750 million of senior 10.25-year bonds at a coupon of 3.25%, while its subsidiary Network i2i Limited, priced bonds worth $500 million with a coupon of 3.975%.

The company had last raised capital through equity or equity-linked instruments in January 2020 when it raised $2 billion through a QIP (qualified institutional placement). An additional $1 billion was raised through an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). The bonds were issued at a coupon of 1.5% per annum and will mature in 2025. FCCBs are debt instruments denominated in a foreign currency, which can be converted into shares.

A few weeks ago, Airtel mopped up ₹1,004.8 crore through transfer of the ‘Right to Use’ of the company’s 800MHz spectrum in three circles to Reliance Jio. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs469.3 crore relating to the spectrum.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.