Bharti Airtel to consider fundraising options in upcoming board meet

The company had last raised capital through equity or equity-linked instruments in January 2020 when it raised $2 billion through a QIP (qualified institutional placement). An additional $1 billion was raised through an issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB). The bonds were issued at a coupon of 1.5% per annum and will mature in 2025. FCCBs are debt instruments denominated in a foreign currency, which can be converted into shares.