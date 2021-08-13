Bharti Airtel transfers spectrum usage rights for 1,000 cr  to  Jio

The spectrum sale, the first such trade between the two rivals, was first announced in April. The sale of spectrum—in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai—is expected to benefit both telcos. The deal will help Jio build capacity in three key circles, save 50% of the total cost that it would have otherwise had to bear to buy airwaves in a government auction. Jio could have bought the spectrum in the auctions concluded in March, where the department of telecommunications (DoT) put enough 800MHz band under the hammer but chose not to.