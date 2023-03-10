Bharti backed OneWeb inches closer to launching services

This was OneWeb's seventeenth satellite launch.

"With 582 satellites now in orbit, OneWeb will complete global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation with a launch set to take place later this month with ISRO/NSIL," it said in a statement Friday.

OneWeb has connectivity solutions active in key geographies across the world and is bringing new areas online by partnering leading providers including VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.

Neil Masterson, chief executive officer of OneWeb, said,“Today’s launch is an exciting milestone as we are now just one mission away from completing our Gen 1 constellation, which will activate global service in 2023. Each launch is a group effort, and today’s success would not have been possible without the dedication of the entire launch team and our partners here in Florida."

The company said it and its partners were relentlessly focused on the mission to bridge the digital divide and provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unconnected and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.