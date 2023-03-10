Bharti backed OneWeb inches closer to launching services

Bharti backed OneWeb inches closer to launching services1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 11:03 AM IST
- The company said it and its partners were relentlessly focused on the mission to bridge the digital divide and provide internet connectivity to a greater number of unconnected and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses
New Delhi: Bharti-backed satellite broadband provider OneWeb successfully deployed 40 more satellites, launched with SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×