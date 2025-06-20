Jio, Bharti-backed OneWeb get breather as India extends deadline for provisional spectrum use
Jatin Grover 5 min read 20 Jun 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Summary
Satellite internet providers, including OneWeb and Jio, received a six-month extension to meet compliances for trial spectrum usage. Why this comes as a relief for the operators?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The government has given satellite internet companies Bharti Enterprises-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite another six months to use provisional spectrum, two officials aware of the matter said. The companies will now get time until November to complete all security-related compliance requirements.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story