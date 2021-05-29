Bharti-backed OneWeb launches 36 new LEO satellites

Today's launch brings OneWeb’s total LEO satellite count to 218. The company plans to launch a fleet of 648 LEO satellites as part of its services. The company has only one launch left before it can begin services to reach regions north of 50 degrees latitude, by June 2021, it said. The satellites are built under a joint venture between OneWeb and the aerospace company, Airbus. The satellite communications company said it will be able to build its fleet for completion of delivery by mid-2022.