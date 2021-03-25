OneWeb, a broadband satellite communications company acquired by a consortium of investors comprising the UK government and Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Global, has launched 36 more satellites from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia, taking the total to 146, the company said on Thursday.

The satellite communications company aims to have a total of 648 low-earth orbit (Leo) satellites as part of its plan to deliver high-speed and low-latency broadband services globally.

This is the second round of satellite launch under the new ownership, which acquired the company through bankruptcy proceedings last year. In December, OneWeb had launched 36 satellites.

“This is the second in a five-launch programme that will enable OneWeb’s connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by the middle of 2021, with service ready to start by the year end, giving OneWeb the ability to connect millions of consumers in the northern hemisphere," it said.

OneWeb will first cover the UK, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland, Iceland, the Arctic Sea and Canada. The company intends to start its services globally in 2022, the company said.

“The next launch in the series is scheduled at the end of April, as we continue our drive towards commercial service this year. OneWeb is rising to the challenge of our mission to provide connectivity to everyone, everywhere, all the time. Backed by exemplary shareholders, we are connecting the world," said Neil Masterson, chief executive, OneWeb.

Recently, OneWeb conducted network demonstrations for the US government, and will roll out additional trial kits and centres in locations such as the UK, Alaska, Maryland, among others.

OneWeb plans to start high-speed internet services in India by mid-2022.

In November, Mittal told Mint that OneWeb will boost rural broadband connectivity in India and other developing countries, including those in Africa.

For 5G wireless service, satellite network will play an important role as it will reach areas where fibre and radio airwaves cannot penetrate, Mittal said.

However, the cost of using a satellite network is the highest among the three mediums, and thus, fibre and spectrum will be the preferred modes of transmission of data wherever they will be available, he added.

OneWeb, based in the UK, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the end of March 2020 after failing to secure $2 billion financing from lead shareholder SoftBank.

The portfolio firms of Bharti Global and its subsidiaries include Bharti Airtel Ltd, One-Web, Gleneagles and Hoxton Hotels, Emtel and Hike.

