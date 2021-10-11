New Delhi: Bharti Group's subsidiary OneWeb will be the first private player to launch satellites from Indian soil through ISRO facilities, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said today. "OneWeb will be the first customer which starts to bring a commercial position into the Indian space market," Mittal said while speaking at the launch of space and satellite companies body Indian Space Association.

He said that OneWeb will use ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rockets for the launch of satellites from Indian soil.

OneWeb has 322 satellites in space at the present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

What is the Indian Space Association (ISpA)

A Prime Minister's Office release said that the ISpA is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies, which aspires to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry. ISpA is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Indian Space Association founding members

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

