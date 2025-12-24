Bharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity — Details here

Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus announced that the companies have decided to acquire a 49% stake in Haier India in an effort to boost the consumer appliance maker's local manufacturing capacity in the country, according to a press release.

“Following the completion of the transaction, Bharti and Warburg Pincus will collectively own a 49% stake in Haier India. Haier Group will retain a 49% ownership stake in Haier India, with the remaining stake to be held by Haier India’s management team,” according to the exchange filing.