Subscribe

Bharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity — Details here

Bharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated24 Dec 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Bharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity.
Bharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity.

Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus announced that the companies have decided to acquire a 49% stake in Haier India in an effort to boost the consumer appliance maker's local manufacturing capacity in the country, according to a press release.

As per the details of the transaction, Bharti and Warburg Pincus will collectively hold 49% stake in Haier India, while the company's parent firm, Haier Group will retain the remaining 49% stake.

“Following the completion of the transaction, Bharti and Warburg Pincus will collectively own a 49% stake in Haier India. Haier Group will retain a 49% ownership stake in Haier India, with the remaining stake to be held by Haier India’s management team,” according to the exchange filing.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

 
 
Acquisitions
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBharti, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India to boost local manufacturing capacity — Details here
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP