Bharti-backed Eutelsat Group lists on London Stock Exchange

New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises-backed satellite operator and services firm, Eutelsat Group, on Friday announced its listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in the UK—the second country where the company's shares will be listed publicly.

The intention for listing on LSE was confirmed by France-headquartered Eutelsat Communications in June last year and comes a day after the latter completed its merger move with UK-headquartered satellite operator OneWeb in which domestic conglomerate Bharti Enterprises is a stakeholder.

Shares of the newly-formed Eutelsat Group, in which OneWeb holds a 50% stake, were listed on the LSE at 8 AM GMT on Friday.

On Thursday, Eutelsat Group confirmed that domestic telecom and industrial conglomerate, Bharti Enterprises, will be its largest single shareholder—holding 21.2% of the newly formed entity. Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, will serve as co-chairperson of Eutelsat Group, while Shravin Bharti Mittal was appointed as a director on Eutelsat's board. Akhil Gupta, already appointed as a director on OneWeb's board, will continue in his position. OneWeb, meanwhile, will remain headquartered in London—while Eutelsat will remain in Paris.

The combined entity claimed to be the first satellite services firm that has both geostationary earth orbit (GEO) and low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites in its offering, with 37 GEO satellites under Eutelsat ownership, and over 600 satellites as part of OneWeb’s LEO ownership. This is in contrast to most satellite operators and service providers, such as Elon Musk-backed Starlink which uses only LEO satellites, Reliance Jio Infocomm’s partnership with Luxembourg-based SES which uses only GEO satellites, and other such entities.

GEO satellites are placed far higher up in orbit in comparison with LEO satellites. While GEOs offer high bandwidth, LEO satellite constellations typically offer significantly lower latencies than the latter—and are therefore touted to offer better options for augmenting remote on-ground networks, as well as in industrial applications such as aviation and maritime communications.

Eva Berneke, chief executive of Eutelsat Group, said that the new entity’s listing is “among a limited number of listed equities offering exposure to the fast-growing space sector."

The entity, through Bharti-backed OneWeb, is expected to commence operations of its satellite connectivity services by the end of this year. However, India operations of OneWeb are presently awaiting a decision by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to issue spectrum for satellite communications via either auction or administrative allocation.

A senior executive with knowledge of the matter said that OneWeb's operational capacity is "ready to commence, subject to regulatory decisions being ironed out by the Centre."

A statement issued by Eutelsat on Thursday said that the group expected to reach €2 billion ( ₹17,600 crore) by the end of 2027—growing at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the medium- to long-term.

