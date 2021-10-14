Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bharti-backed OneWeb launches 36 satellites

Bharti-backed OneWeb launches 36 satellites

OneWeb has demo centres open at the company’s headquarters in London and at the Westcott Venture Park Innovation Centre in Buckinghamshire, as well as in the US in Talkeetna, Alaska and Germantown, Maryland, 
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • The launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 358 satellites, over half of its entire 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

Mumbai: Bharti Group-backed OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has launched 36 satellites from Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome.

This latest launch brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 358 satellites, over half of its entire 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.

"With this launch, OneWeb celebrates the start of service demonstrations which showcase the network’s hardware and capabilities across an array of applications," the company said in a statement.

OneWeb has demo centres open at the company’s headquarters in London and at the Westcott Venture Park Innovation Centre in Buckinghamshire, as well as in the US in Talkeetna, Alaska and Germantown, Maryland, it added.

In the past month, the company has announced partnerships with Galaxy Broadband, as well as the completed acquisition of the company formerly known as TrustComm, now OneWeb Technologies, together with the announcement of funding from Hanwha Systems and additional funding from Eutelsat.

These advancements, along with other recent partnership announcements with AT&T, Hughes Network Systems, Peraton, and BT will further OneWeb towards its goal of bringing improved digital communication services to some of the hardest to reach parts of the world.

OneWeb remains on track to reach global service by 2022 and is seeing growing demand from telecommunications providers, ISPs, and governments worldwide to offer its low-latency, high-speed connectivity services. OneWeb has raised $2.7 billion since November 2020, with no debt issuance.

 

