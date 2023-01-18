Bhavik Koladiya vs Ashneer Grover: Delhi HC issues summons to Grover

“It is the case of Bhavik Koladiya that Ashneer Grover in the month of November 2018 represented to Bhavik that due to his background, investors were not ready to invest in BharatPe until the time he is on the cap-table of BharatPe. With the interest of BharatPe in mind and acting on the representations of Ashneer, Bhavik agreed to come off the cap-table of BharatPe. Thus, Bhavik agreed to transfer 1611 of his 2900 shares (which are now 16,110 shares) to Ashneer by way of an agreement dated 3 December 2018. The consideration for the transfer of the 1611 shares was approximately 88 Lacs (“Purchase Consideration")."