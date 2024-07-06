Bhavish Aggarwal launches Ola Maps as alternative to Google Maps

India's Ola Electric is progressing in its development of solid-state batteries, with plans to power its electric scooters with these new cells by next year. Founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced this move, highlighting ongoing experimentation and upcoming production at their Tamil Nadu gigafactory.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published6 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal is the founder of Ola and Krutrim
Bhavish Aggarwal is the founder of Ola and Krutrim

Ola, the ride-hailing cab aggregator, has announced a significant shift in its operations by fully transitioning from Google Maps to its own in-house mapping service, Ola Maps, on July 5. This move comes shortly after the company’s recent exit from Microsoft’s Azure platform.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, took to Twitter to share the news. "After Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend 100 crore a year, but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola Maps! Check your Ola app and update if needed 😉," Aggarwal tweeted.

India's Ola Electric is advancing its efforts to develop solid-state batteries, aiming for their electric scooters to be powered by these innovative cells by next year. This announcement was made by Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and chairman of the electric scooter manufacturer, which is backed by SoftBank Group.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates July 6, 2024: US President Joe Biden possibly had medical emergency on Air Force One: Report

"We are in very early stages of our experimentation on solid state batteries," stated Aggarwal.

Also Read | Possible medical emergency involving US President Joe Biden aboard Air Force One

Aggarwal anticipates that Ola's own cells will power its electric scooters, which are among the best-selling in India, by early next year. This timeline aligns with the start of commercial production at Ola's cell 'gigafactory' in Southern Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden possibly had medical emergency on Air Force One: Report

The gigafactory, operated by a subsidiary of Ola Electric, has been selected for the Indian government's battery manufacturing incentive scheme. This initiative aims to boost local production capabilities and reduce dependency on imports.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mumbai police issue traffic advisory

Solid-state batteries are known for their enhanced safety features, longer lifespan, and faster charging times compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, which use flammable liquid electrolytes.

Also Read | Gold price climbs to six-week high on rising optimism for US Fed rate cut

However, widespread adoption has been challenging due to limited raw material availability, complex manufacturing processes, and high costs.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:6 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsBhavish Aggarwal launches Ola Maps as alternative to Google Maps

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue