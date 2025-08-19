Aggarwal goes missing at many Ola Electric board meetings

Ola Electric chairman Bhavish Aggarwal skipped over three-fourths of board meetings last financial year, a rarity in the corporate world where founders and promoters attend them religiously.

The poor attendance of Aggarwal, also founder and managing director of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, stands in stark contrast to the near-100% clocked by Niraj Bajaj, Venu Srinivasan and Pawan Munjal who chair boards at rivals Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co.Ltd and Hero MotorCorp Ltd respectively. Deepinder Goyal, Sriharsha Majety and Vijay Shekhar Sharma who have founded similar new-age companies Zomato (now Eternal) Swiggy and Paytm too have near-full attendance.

Aggarwal's erratic attendance at Ola board meetings appears glaring especially since directors are free to attend such meetings remotely, at a time when the automaker that has lost market leadership, faces government scrutiny, and sees its stock price sag.

Missing in action

Aggarwal attended four of Ola's 17 board meetings Ola last fiscal year, giving him a 23.53% attendance, company disclosures showed. Significantly, no one on Ola's six-member board had full attendance, again a rare episode of absenteeism.

"Twelve of the seventeen board meetings were in the run-up to the listing, and many were procedural, which didn't require the founder's input or strategic oversight," said Ola's independent director Manoj Kohli. "Bhavish is a hands-on leader operating a complex business that combines tech, manufacturing, and supply chain resilience."

Kohli acknowledged that since Ola went public last year, the EV industry has witnessed slower adoption rates. “These have prompted operational realignments to transform the company into a sustainable enterprise that will be well-placed in the long haul. Bhavish has been deeply engaged in turning around the business, dedicating significant time to operational leadership. The board effectively manages governance and process-related matters, ensuring strong oversight and compliance," he said.

"Ola Electric’s strategic focus on operational excellence and growth is evident in our recent performance. Our Q1 results reflect the company's momentum and the tangible impact of a vertically integrated business bringing sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Kohli.

To be sure, Bhavish attended only one out of five board meetings since the company listed on stock exchanges on 9 August last year.

“Investors need to ask tough questions on why the chairman is missing so many board meetings. Such absenteeism is rare at publicly listed companies," said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director at InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm. “When he is up for reappointment, this will come under scrutiny."

Close to 37% of Ola Electric’s shares are owned by promoters, while SoftBank owns 17.83%, Tiger Global 3.24%, Temasek 2.49% and Z47 1.93%. Rest 37% is held by the public.

Chairman's role

Aggarwal skipped two of Ola's three board meetings to approve company earnings. While he missed the meetings for the first quarter and the third quarter, held on 14 August, 2024 and 7 February 2025, he joined on 8 November 2024 when the second quarter earnings were announced. The company had listed on stock exchanges last year on 9 August.

The Companies Act 2013 doesn't mandate a minimum attendance for board members, but under Section 92 (f), companies are mandated to report the attendance details of board members in their annual returns.

All important corporate decisions are approved by company boards, led by the chairman. Aggarwal's repeated absence at Ola board meetings also raises the question of who was chairing the sessions in his absence.

The Ola Electric board has three independent directors—Ananth Sankaranarayanan, Manoj Kumar Kohli and Shradha Sharma. Two other directors are Krishnamurthy Venugopala Tenneti, and Arun Sarin.

Investors

It is not clear whether any of Ola Electric's top investor backers like Softbank Group, Temasek, Tiger Global Management or Z47 (formerly Matrix), have raised the issue. Queries sent to the investors and Ola Electric remained unanswered.

Apart from Ola Electric, a listed company, Aggarwal is also founder and chairman of artificial intelligence venture (AI) Krutrim, and co-founder and chief executive of cab aggregator Ola Cabs, both privately held companies.

"All directors, especially the chairperson, are expected to attend all board meetings. The chairperson is responsible for leading board room discussions," said M. Damodaran, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Damodaran, who now runs Excellence Enablers, a Delhi-based corporate governance advisory firm, declined to speak about any specific company.

"There are rare occasions in which the chairman or one or two directors cannot participate in person. In such cases, virtual participation is an alternative. Failing even this, the absentee director should send written comments on the agenda items. In some companies, because of the large number of meetings, including some at short notice, some directors may not be able to attend some meetings. In such cases, virtual participation should be an alternative. Large-scale absenteeism in board meetings adversely impacts the relevance and credibility of the board, and its ability to supervise, direct and control the management."

Excellence Enablers, in its survey of Nifty's 100 largest companies last year, found that about three-fourths of board members attended all meetings.

Troubles

From being India's largest electric two-wheeler maker in FY25 with a 30% market share, the company has slipped to the third position, losing more than 10% share.

Rivals TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have overtaken Ola Electric, while newly listed Ather Energy has closed the gap in terms of market share. In July, Ather’s market share was 15.7% against Ola Electric’s 17.3%.

The Ola stock has faced the heat. Ola debuted on stock exchanges on 9 August last year, opening at ₹75.99 a share. In intra-day trade on 20 August, shares touched a record ₹157.53 a share. On Monday, the shares ended at ₹41.24, down 74% and 45.7% from their peak and opening prices, respectively.

Pressures

As it lost ground to rivals, Aggarwal’s firm also faced pressures from multiple fronts.

In February, the company terminated the contracts of two of its registration agencies, resulting in a backlog of more than 16,000 vehicles for registrations, leading to delays in deliveries of up to 20-40 days. The company was taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by one of the agencies, after which Ola settled the issue with the agencies.

Since then, the company has been handling the registration process on its own. The delay in registrations and discrepancy of sales data with the government's Vahan data led to the Union ministries of heavy industries and highways asking tough questions of the company. It has also faced an investigation by the Central Consumer Protection Authority.

Amid all of this, customer complaints against Aggarwal's company continued to appear on social media platforms due to service issues. This was complicated by state authorities cracking down on company outlets since March for some of its stores not having mandatory trade certificates. The Maharashtra government ordered the shuttering of around 90% of Ola stores in the state owing to a lack of trade certificates. The company has denied receiving any such notification.

Ola has claimed to resolve 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints received from CCPA. It has also said the CCPA investigation will have no impact on the “financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity. The company has also acknowledged receiving notices from the ministries on the lack of trade certificates and the gap in vehicle registrations. The company said the backlog was being "rapidly cleared".