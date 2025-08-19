Aggarwal goes missing at many Ola Electric board meetings
Ayaan Kartik , Varun Sood 6 min read 19 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
As Ola battled losing share, rising scrutiny and persisting complaints, Bhavish Aggarwal missed over three-fourth of its board meetings in FY25. This, at a time Niraj Bajaj, Venu Srinivasan and Pawan Munjal who chair boards at rivals Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Hero MotorCorp attended them diligently.
Ola Electric chairman Bhavish Aggarwal skipped over three-fourths of board meetings last financial year, a rarity in the corporate world where founders and promoters attend them religiously.
