Aggarwal goes missing at many Ola Electric board meetings

"There are rare occasions in which the chairman or one or two directors cannot participate in person. In such cases, virtual participation is an alternative. Failing even this, the absentee director should send written comments on the agenda items. In some companies, because of the large number of meetings, including some at short notice, some directors may not be able to attend some meetings. In such cases, virtual participation should be an alternative. Large-scale absenteeism in board meetings adversely impacts the relevance and credibility of the board, and its ability to supervise, direct and control the management."