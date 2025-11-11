Bhavish Aggarwal pledges more Ola Electric shares for loans as stock continues to slide
This is the third time Aggarwal has pledged his Ola Electric shares since the company went public in August 2024. He previously did so in November 2024 and February to fund his private AI venture Krutrim. What does this mean for Ola Electric and its shareholders?
New Delhi: Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, pledged an additional 2% of his stake in the listed company during the September quarter to raise loans for an unnamed group company. This is the third time Aggarwal has pledged his Ola Electric shares since the company went public in August 2024.