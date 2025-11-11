Ola Electric has also been looking to raise funds for itself in the last six months amid a fall in sales. Late last month the board approved an equity fundraise of ₹1,500 crore. This was five months after it approved a fundraise of ₹1,700 crore through the issuing of non-covertible debt venturers (NCDs) to refinance its debt. The company has to pay a total of ₹2,114 crore of debt and interest by FY30, according to its disclosures.