Bhavish Aggarwal sets bold targets on I-Day fifth year in a row, but delivery remains patchy. Here's Ola's track record
Mumbai: Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, which makes key product and strategy announcements on the eve of Independence Day every year, on Friday said the company is eyeing a new motorcycle called Diamondhead by mid-2027 that would “revolutionize" the industry, even as it grapples with missed targets, scaled-down ambitions and a volatile stock since its debut last year.