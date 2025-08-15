The company also scaled down some of its ambitions. For instance, it said in August 2024 that it would ramp up the annual cell production capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2026 and 100 gigawatts by 2030. However, the plan was later scaled down. Now the company will keep its cell manufacturing capacity - starting at 1 gigawatt this fiscal - limited to 5 gigawatts till at least 2029.