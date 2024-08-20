Bhavish Aggarwal shares Ola Electric’s design philosophy, says ’function defines form’ in nature

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the electric two-wheeler maker's design philosophy and how the brand has taken inspiration from nature to find a balance between the form and the function of a product.

“Best inspiration is nature and nothing in nature is form over function. Always function defines form!” Bhavish Aggarwal said in his post on Tuesday, August 20.

Designers always debate about form vs function. Especially in the Auto world.



Best inspiration is nature and nothing in nature is form over function. Always function defines form!



The EV startup chief related his design philosophy with how designers focus on the debate between the form and function factors of a vehicle in the automotive industry.

“Designers always debate about form vs function. Especially in the Auto world,” he said.

Aggarwal's takeaways from nature highlighted how it serves as the best inspiration. Nature shows how function defines form and how everything in nature has evolved over millennia to maximise an entity's function. This is the design philosophy of Ola Electric, he said.

Ola Electric stock performance The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric was publicly listed on the Indian stock exchanges on August 9, 2024. Ola Electric raised ₹6,145.56 crore from the book-built issue, which had a combination of 72.37 crore of fresh issue of shares for ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale of 8.49 crore equity shares worth ₹645.56 crore.

Ola Electric Mobility shares closed 5.69 per cent lower at ₹137.72 in Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹146.03 at the close of Monday's trading.

The brand focuses solely on manufacturing electronic vehicles. Ola Electric branched out from making just electric scooters and has launched three variants of its electric motorcycles.