Bhavish Aggarwal unveils new Ola Maps pricing after Google Maps’ rate cuts. Here are the details

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrim released its new pricing policy for Ola Maps. The policy offers five million free API calls per month for all startups in India and will cost 50 per cent less than that of Google.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published18 Jul 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal.(Namas Bhojani/Bloomberg)

Krutrim, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup of Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, on Thursday, July 18, unveiled the new pricing structure for Ola Maps to provide an alternative to global tech giants such as Google and empower innovation in India.  

Also Read | Ola Electric's dominance will come under increasing challenge, Bajaj Auto says

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal released his AI startup Krutrim's new pricing policy, which will be active from July 18, 2024. 

As per the pricing policy, Krutrim offers five million free API calls per month for all the startups in India. Its rates are 50 per cent less than that of Google for larger volumes; it's free for two years for anyone who signs into the platform with a three-year or more commitment, and three years of free usage for all startups and small and midsize businesses on ONDC, according to the post.

“While all main APIs are supported by Ola Maps today, we will be feature complete for all kinds of APIs, SDKs and niche use cases by Dec. Roadmap attached,” said Aggarwal in his post on X.

Google aims to increase its reach to Indian developers with a price reduction for its Google Maps platform starting August 1.

Aggarwal previously said that Krutrim's key differentiator will be the cost, which is designed keeping in mind the domestic factors. Krutrim launched the mapping and location-based services for developers through Ola Maps API in May, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Also Read | Ola CEO bats for AI development in India: 'Won't automatically happen unless…'

Bhavish Aggarwal said that in early July, Ola Cabs exited Google Maps and shifted to its in-house-built Ola Maps, intending to save approximately 100 crore a year.

The Ola founder is using social media to encourage developers to use Ola Maps for a one-year free access plan. He posted that as of July 18, more than 10,000 developers have signed up for the platform and the company is optimising the opportunity to gain new customers.

Also Read | Ola Electric likely to set valuation at $4.5 billion for IPO: Report
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal unveils new Ola Maps pricing after Google Maps' rate cuts. Here are the details

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

