Bhavish Aggarwal vs Kunal Kamra: Netizens slam Ola chief’s ‘rude, arrogant, ignorant’ remarks

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal faced backlash from netizens for his confrontational responses to comedian Kunal Kamra's criticisms against the company's products and services on social media.

Updated7 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Ola Electric and Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Aggarwal.
Ola Electric and Ola Cabs founder Bhavish Aggarwal.(Reuters)

Netizens and customers of Ola Electric have called out the company's founder-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal for his “rude… arrogant… ignorant…” responses in the social media feud with comedian Kunal Kamra. 

The back and forth began after Aggarwal slammed a post by Kamra on X (formerly known as Twitter), for criticising the way Ola electric scooters were kept outside what appeared to be an Ola dealership. Aggarwal said that if Kamra was so concerned about the scooters, he would be happy to pay him to come and help the company, and if not, the Ola CEO urged Kamra to “shut up” and let Ola fix the “real customer issues”.

In a post on X, Aggarwal wrote, “Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I’ll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers. We’re expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon.”

 

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
