The back and forth began after Aggarwal slammed a post by Kamra on X (formerly known as Twitter), for criticising the way Ola electric scooters were kept outside what appeared to be an Ola dealership. Aggarwal said that if Kamra was so concerned about the scooters, he would be happy to pay him to come and help the company, and if not, the Ola CEO urged Kamra to “shut up" and let Ola fix the “real customer issues".