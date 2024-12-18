On Wednesday, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company in entering into India's quick food delivery industry with the help of the ONDC platform.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Cabs enters India's growing quick food delivery market with the help of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, according to the executive's post on the social media platform X on December 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Yep, taking our @Olacabs commitment to @ONDC_Official to the next level! Scaling food and other categories across India today. Including 10min food.," said Bhavish Aggarwal in his post on platform X on Wednesday.

“ONDC is the future of commerce!" said the executive. ONDC is a government-backed initiative to promote open networks for the exchange of goods and services over digital networks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola has launched its new service, Ola Dash, in Bengaluru. This service allows customers to order food in 10 minutes from the platform, reported the news portal CNBC TV-18 on December 17.

According to the news report, the Dash service is live under Ola's main application within the food delivery section. Looking at the list of restaurants suggested in the application pegs the services to extend at a 1-kilometer radius, as per the news report.

The Ola Dash was the company's take on a 10-minute grocery delivery service. It was shut down in 2022 after six months of its launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola currently offers food and beverage services through the ONDC platform but is only in limited cities. Other than food delivery, it also offers last-mile logistics services for grocery shopping and pharmaceuticals through ONDC, reported Inc42 on December 17.

Ola Dash comes forth at a time of a booming quick food delivery industry where competitors like Swiggy's Bolt and Blinkit's Bistro are operating with a business model of a 10-minute delivery of meals and snacks for the customers.

The quick commerce application Zepto also announced that it is going to launch an application for Cafe, according to the news report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Dash's business will be similar to Swiggy Bolt's 10-minute food delivery offering, where people can get food from restaurants within a 2-kilometer radius within 10 minutes. The feature covers food and beverages which do not require much preparation time.

Ola Dash is Ola's recent business venture, as the company is diversifying its offerings in the nation. The company also started its electric bike taxi operations in Bengaluru. The cost of riding the bike taxis was set at ₹25 for 5 kilometres and ₹50 for 10 kilometres, according to a Hindustan Times report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}