Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric files ₹400 crore PLI claim. Here's what we know

Bhavish Aggarwal-led two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) maker, Ola Electric, has filed a claim of ₹400 crore in incentives from the central government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Monday, 15 September 2025.

The agency report also highlighted that this move from the company reinforces compliance with rigorous localisation and regulatory requirements in the nation.

Citing people aware of the development, the news report mentioned that Ola has filed the claim with an eligible sale amount of ₹3,000 crore for the financial year 2025, translating to expected incentive of nearly ₹400 crore.

How will PLI incentive benefit Ola? The central government's PLI incentive, which is calculated at a rate of 13% to 14% is expected to significantly strengthen Ola Electric's liquidity position and deliver a positive impact on its financial performance in the upcoming quarters, the people aware of the development told the news agency.

In 2024, Ola was the only two-wheeler Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) which received the production-linked incentive marking a milestone for the automotive sector and the company.

The news report also highlighted that Ola has emerged as the top achiever in PLI-eligible sales in the two-wheeler category for the last two consecutive years, leading India's EV transformation.

Ola Electric also recently announced that the company has received certification of compliance with the Indian government's PLI eligibility assessment requirements for its Gen 3 scooter portfolio. This certification will cover all of Ola's Gen 3 scooters in the S1 line-up.

Ola's Gen 3 portfolio accounts for the majority of the firm's current sales figures, and as a result of this certification, the company aims to enhance its profitability from the July to September quarter (Q2) onwards.

Ola Share Price Ola Electric Mobility shares closed 2.85% higher at ₹60.57 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹58.89 at the previous market close.

Mint reported earlier that on Friday, 5 September 2025, the shares of the electric vehicle maker extended their losses after investment giant SoftBank trimmed its stake in the electric scooter maker to 15.68%.

The Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group has trimmed its stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, reducing its shareholding to 15.68% from its earlier level of 17.83%, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed. This marked the first stake sale since Ola Electric’s IPO in August 2024.

“SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025, and September 2, 2025, with the disposal on September 2, 2025, breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations,” SoftBank stated in its filing.